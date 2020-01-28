Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are looking for a missing mother and child.
Latiqwa Mayes, 26, and her 9-month-old son Kyre Granger. Both were last seen this morning at approximately 1:10 a.m. in the 800 block of Brooks Lane.
Ms. Mayes is 4-foot-11 and weighs 120 lbs. She was last seen wearing a gray and white sweater, black pants, white socks, and black slippers.
The family of Latiqwa and Kyre is very concerned about their well being.
If you know the whereabouts of Latiqwa and Kyre, please dial 911.