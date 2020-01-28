DUNDALK, MD. (WJZ) — A Baltimore County police officer was injured Monday night after his police vehicle was struck by another driver, the department said Tuesday.
The officer was northbound on Sollers Point Road when a Chevrolet Aveo, who was driving northbound but behind the vehicle in the southbound travel lane, struck the police vehicle as it was making a left turn onto Waymouth Way.
This pushed the police car back across the northbound lane and into a driveway where it struck two parked cars.
The Chevrolet did not stop, and kept going on Sollers Point Road, crossing the southbound lane and hitting a tree.
The officer has non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital. The driver of the Chevrolet also sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital.
The Baltimore County Police Crash Investigation Team is continuing the investigation to determine what factors contributed to this crash.