  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore County, Dundalk, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers

DUNDALK, MD. (WJZ) — A Baltimore County police officer was injured Monday night after his police vehicle was struck by another driver, the department said Tuesday.

The officer was northbound on Sollers Point Road when a Chevrolet Aveo, who was driving northbound but behind the vehicle in the southbound travel lane, struck the police vehicle as it was making a left turn onto Waymouth Way.

This pushed the police car back across the northbound lane and into a driveway where it struck two parked cars.

The Chevrolet did not stop, and kept going on Sollers Point Road, crossing the southbound lane and hitting a tree.

The officer has non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital. The driver of the Chevrolet also sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

The Baltimore County Police Crash Investigation Team is continuing the investigation to determine what factors contributed to this crash.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply