



A St. Mary’s County man who allegedly threatened responding officers was fatally shot by police after he fired at them.

Deputies responded to the 19800 block of Three Notch Road in Lexington Park on Monday for a report of domestic assault, property destruction and homicidal threats. Once they arrived, a woman told deputies 43-year-old John Francis Tippett Jr. had access to several weapons and was threatening to harm himself and shoot at responding officers.

Tippett, who had several warrants for his arrest, allegedly broke out the windshield of a woman’s vehicle while she was attempting to flee the area.

While interviewing the woman, officers could hear gunfire nearby. Several 911 calls also came in reporting shots fired.

Deputies and Maryland State Troopers tried to contain Tippett and could hear more shots fired.

The hostage negotiations team arrived and tried to speak with Tippett. Instead, he continued to go in and out of the residence, shooting at officers each time as well as a compressed gas tank in the driveway.

At some point, deputies returned fire, striking Tippett. He succumbed to his injuries.

After searching the area, deputies found a suspicious bag. They called State Fire Marshal’s Office to investigate.

Tippett’s body was taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the police-involved shooting.