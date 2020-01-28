GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — A federal grand jury indicted a Huntingtown, Maryland, man on the federal charge of transportation of child pornography.
Michael Mileo, 54, who is an officer with the Maryland National Capital Park Police Department, was indicted Tuesday.
According to the indictment, on May 28, 2019, Mileo transported child pornography by computer. Mileo previously faced related charges in Calvert County, but those charges were dismissed in favor of federal prosecution.
Mileo faces a mandatory minimum of five years in federal prison and a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison for transportation of child pornography.