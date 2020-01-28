WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — President Donald Trump called out Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen on Twitter Tuesday for his interviews on a national news network.
Trump was upset with how Fox News was trying to be “so politically correct by loading the airwaves with Democrats like Chris Van Hollen” when covering the Senate impeachment trial.
The president called Van Hollen a “no name Senator from Maryland.”
Van Hollen responded to Trump’s tweet by thanking him for tuning in and then invited him to testify at the trial.
Glad you tuned in, Mr. President.
Now that I have your attention, how about coming down to the Senate to share your side of the story under penalty of perjury? https://t.co/vPRFQwbJyX
— Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) January 28, 2020
The Senate impeachment trial is in its eighth day. You can watch it on WJZ TV or on wjz.com.