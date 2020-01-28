TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The hottest college basketball teams in the area are at Towson University.
The men’s and women’s teams are both on six-game winning streaks, and Tuesday, they got together for a fantastic event.
They hosted a basketball clinic at the Towson Center for a group of adults with autism from the Hussman Center.
The players warmed up with them and went through dribbling and shooting drills.
Towson men’s basketball head coach Pat Skerry and women’s basketball head coach Diane Richardson each have children with autism, so having an afternoon like this means a lot to them and their players.
“It’s a great feeling,” Q Murray said. “We pride ourselves here at Towson in community service and giving back to the community. Just seeing all the smiles on each face brought us joy. It’s priceless, we love doing stuff like this.”
“It makes me feel really good we are reaching out,” Richardson said. “Reaching out to the community and making a difference. It’s awesome for me. It’s awesome for our student-athletes.”
“The Hussman Center on our campus does an unbelievable job to get them over here with us,” Skerry said. “At Towson, inclusion is a major presidential priority. This exemplifies that. It was a fun afternoon.”
The day ended with a group photo.
Both teams will now get ready for a busy week as they try to extend their winning streaks.