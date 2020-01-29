BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore mother appeared on the Maury Show Wednesday morning to find her son’s killer.
Davon Fair was shot on March 14, 2017 in the 4000 block of White Avenue. Fair, who was 24 at the time, died three days later at Johns Hopkins Bayview.
His mother, Krenne, and his sister appeared on Maury to see if psychic medium Christopher Allan could help find new clues in a case that has gone cold.
The family believes the shooting was a part of an attempted robbery.
Allan said Fair may have known his killer. He also believes the suspect may have been wearing a mask and was driving a truck.
The case is still open with Baltimore Police.
Metro Crime Stoppers are offering a $4,000 reward for information that could lead to an arrest. On the show, Maury said the reward is actually up to $18,000 for information that leads to a killer.
An anonymous tip can be submitted to Metro Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-7LOCKUPCall: 1-866-7LOCKUP or a tip can be submitted by clicking this link.
The Maury Show airs on WJZ at 9 a.m. every weekday.