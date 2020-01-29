  • WJZ 13On Air

BOSTON (AP) — Max Mahoney scored 29 points with 10 rebounds and Javante McCoy scored 24 and Boston University beat Loyola (MD) 92-77 on Wednesday.

Jonas Harper added 14 as Boston University won its second straight and fourth over their last six.

The Terriers (12-10, 6-3 Patriot League), who never trailed, built a 16-6 lead before Loyola used a 16-9 run to get within 25-22 on a pair of free throws by Andrew Kostecka with 9:34 before halftime. Mahoney responded with a pair of layups and two foul shots and Boston University outscored the Greyhounds 19-12 and led by 10 at intermission. Mahoney’s layup with 8:15 left made it 78-57 with 8:15 left.

Jaylin Andrews and Kostecka each scored 17, Isaiah Hart scored 14 and Kavaughn Scott 12. The Greyhounds (9-13, 1-8) have lost eight straight.

