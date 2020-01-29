  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore Schools, Local TV, Marylalnd News, Maryland, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A gas leak interrupted the school day for some Baltimore City students.

Around lunchtime on Wednesday, Baltimore City Fire and HAZMAT crews were called to Samuel Coleridge Taylor Elementary School.

Crews worked to figure out and stop the source of the leak.

Students were moved to an unaffected part of the school and continued on with their day.

No injuries were reported.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply