BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A gas leak interrupted the school day for some Baltimore City students.
Around lunchtime on Wednesday, Baltimore City Fire and HAZMAT crews were called to Samuel Coleridge Taylor Elementary School.
Crews worked to figure out and stop the source of the leak.
There is an unusual odor at @BaltCitySchools @Historic122. All students have been moved to an unaffected part of the school. @BaltimoreFire Hazmat Team is on the scene attempting to locate and stop the source.
— Baltimore OEM (@BaltimoreOEM) January 29, 2020
Students were moved to an unaffected part of the school and continued on with their day.
No injuries were reported.