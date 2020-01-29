  • WJZ 13On Air

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WJZ) — Montgomery County Police are investigating a suspicious situation in Silver Spring.

Officials found clothing and other personal items buried at the Nolte Park late last summer.

Detectives believe the items were buried for several years, but the hole they were in was recently disturbed.

Anyone with information should contact the police.

