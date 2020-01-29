Comments
SILVER SPRING, Md. (WJZ) — Montgomery County Police are investigating a suspicious situation in Silver Spring.
Officials found clothing and other personal items buried at the Nolte Park late last summer.
Detectives believe the items were buried for several years, but the hole they were in was recently disturbed.
Detectives Investigate Suspicious Situation in Silver Spring Area Park
Detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying items found buried in a park in the Silver Spring area. For add'l details on this press release, please visit: https://t.co/zSkO3EaEYM pic.twitter.com/VSkCSwRcha
— Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) January 29, 2020
Anyone with information should contact the police.