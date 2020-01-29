



If you thought you’d missed out on registering to vote by the special primary election, think again!

Eligible Maryland residents in the 7th Congressional District can now register and vote on election day, February 4, 2020.

The last day to register was originally January 14, but now residents can take advantage of same-day registration.

To do so, you must be eligible to vote in Maryland, go to your correct polling place where you live, and bring a document proving residency.

The documents that can be used are a driver’s license, ID card, or a change of address card, or a paycheck, bank statement, utility bill, or other government document with the individual’s name and current address.

The same-day registration process is available on election day, but address, party or name changes cannot be changed on election day.

There are 315 polling places covering parts of Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Howard County, and each place will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4.

Registered voters who aren’t sure if they live in the 7th Congressional District can use the Voter Lookup tool to find out their district.

If you still haven’t registered and want to on election day, you can find out your polling place here.