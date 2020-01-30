ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Annapolis police arrested and charged 32-year-old Artabius Johnson and 48-year-old Desheria Franklin in connection to drug possession Wednesday morning in the 1100 block of Madison Street.
Officers conducted a search warrant at an apartment in the 1100 block of Madison Street at 5 a.m. after a report of drug activity.
When detectives searched the apartment, they found about 13 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 831 grams of suspected marijuana, less than a gram of suspected heroin and two digital scales, police said.
Franklin was arrested and charged with two counts of drug possession.
Johnson was arrested and charged with drug possession and drug possession with intent to distribute.
Both were released by the Annapolis District Court Commissioner on their own recognizance.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan