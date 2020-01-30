Hi Everyone!

Here we are at the gateway to the weekend, Friday eve. (Sometime even know as Thursday!) And the Superbowl weekend at that. The forecast, by the way, for the game is a good one. Partly Cloudy, not too humid, and 68°. Perfect for a South Florida “Sunday Funday.” And here the forecast is a good one too. And mild. Clouds and sun, (more sun later than earlier), and a temp in the low 50’s about 10° above the normal early February daytime high.

Speaking of the new month that lay on the horizon it is spelled F-E-B-R-U-A-R-Y. Feb-Rooo-Ary. How did it become Feb-YOU-Ary? The wrong pronunciation has bothered me since grade school when I first learned to spell the months. I questioned this and was told, “Because that is the way it is.” Not good enough for the young me, or the current me. But on the air I will say it wrong so as not to appear odd. Or odder!

Calm today, we cloudy up tomorrow but nothing real dramatic coming our way as we end January and start February. (No matter how you say it.)

MB!