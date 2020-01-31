Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore Police sergeant has been suspended with pay and faces charges of misconduct in office and attempted theft.
Online court records show Robert Dohony, 51, was charged Thursday with misconduct in office and attempted theft of between $100 and $1,500. A police department spokesman confirmed Dohony is a sergeant and is suspended.
The incident happened on March 29, 2018, according to court records.
