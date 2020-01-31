Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a shooting in northeast Baltimore on Friday afternoon.
Officers responded to the 2000 block of Swansea Road just before 2 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Soon after, they found a 42-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm.
He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Detectives from the Northeast District are investigating this incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan