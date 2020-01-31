Comments
LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County police charged 33-year-old Darryl Craig Kegler in connection to human trafficking Thursday in Linthicum.
Officers responded to an establishment near BWI in the 1700 block of West Nursery Road for a report of prostitution.
Police found Kegler who they said was profiting from prostitution activity.
Kegler was arrested and charged with assault and human trafficking-related offenses.
Police helped a female victim also found on scene.
He is charged with sex trafficking-related offenses and second-degree assault
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan