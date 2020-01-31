Comments
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County’s health department is asking people who may have come in contact with a feral or stray cat in the Ellicott City area to contact them after the cat tested positive for rabies.
The cat was found near the 8700 block of Baltimore National Pike on Wednesday.
Officials said anyone who may have had contact with the cat since January 15 or anyone whose pet has unexplained wounds to call them at 410-313-1773 during business hours or 410-935-0196 after business hours.