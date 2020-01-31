  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Former Maryland Rep. John Delaney formally announced he is withdrawing from the 2020 presidential race.

In a press release, his reasons cited the lack of general support, as well as his inability to qualify for upcoming Democratic debates.

In a statement, he said in part, “It has been a privilege to campaign for the Democratic nomination for President, but it is clear that God has a different purpose for me at this moment in time.  I leave this race with a profound sense of gratitude to the voters who shared with me their hopes and concerns for our magnificent country, in admiration for the other contenders for the nomination and proud of the work we did to change the debate.”

