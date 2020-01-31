



Holistic Life Foundation is a non-profit that teaches yoga, mindfulness and meditation to students in 22 east and west Baltimore schools.

Darrius Douglas says he was an angry fifth-grader, fighting every day, when he became one of Holistic Life Foundation’s very first students.

Douglas was a 10-year-old student at Windsor Hills Elementary when he and a dozen other boys were put in the very first Holistic Life Foundation class.

“I would literally fight every day,” Douglas said. “I was sent to the office, and my mom would spend time from work.”

Stress, trauma and anger are common in the east and west Baltimore schools Holistic serves.

“Immediately after the practices it was, you know, I don’t know how, but I found ways to divert that situation,” Douglas said. “These guys stuck with us and kept implementing it so much that we had no choice but to start to believe it once we witnessed it.”

Douglas took what he learned to high school football and college. He now teaches in Baltimore City schools every day when he’s not running his business as a general contractor.

“I believe Holistic is giving kids enough tools that they can use every day in life. Later in life,” Douglas said.

Douglas said he practices with his kids.

“I’ve been practicing with my kids since they were infants,” he said.

Douglas’ class is a quiet place, a calm space where laughter is allowed.

“The abused child, when no hand is extended to them, turns to abusing themselves or others,” Douglas said. “They’re just looking for love. Everyone is yelling at them. Everyone is scolding them. They want to see somebody who’s not going to yell. Somebody who comes in with a smile. To know that somebody cares for them, and that’s what Holistic did for me.”

If you want more information on Holistic Life Foundation, click here.