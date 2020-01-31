HANOVER, Md. (WJZ) — Two state highway workers were injured after being hit while on the side of Interstate 97 late Friday morning, state police said.
The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. on southbound I-97 near New Cut Road.
Police said the driver, Karl Gunther, Jr., 38, of Pasadena, may have suffered a medical emergency and swerved before running off the road. The highway workers were outside of their vehicles at the time of the crash.
One of the workers, Gary Henley, 48, of Pasadena, was taken to Anne Arundel Medical Center; Gunther and the second worker, Eric Gross, 51, of Crownsville, were taken to Shock Trauma. Police did not say how serious their injuries were.
State police said Gunther’s black Toyota Tundra struck the workers’ vehicles, one of which then hit the men.
The crash is still under investigation.