Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — AAA Mid-Atlantic is reminding drivers to enjoy the big game Sunday but not to drive drunk when going to or leaving festivities or home.
“Drinking and driving is not a game – it’s a deadly combination and a crime – both of which are 100 percent preventable,” said Ragina C. Ali, Manager of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Mid-Atlantic. “Make your winning drive a sober one and designate a driver before you indulge in game day spirits. Don’t fumble when it comes to safety.”
If you want to be a responsible partygoer, you should:
- Don’t drink if you plan on driving.
- Pick and give a designated driver your car keys, ask a sober friend for a ride home, call a cab or stay where you are and sleep until you are sober.
- Buckle up to defend against other impaired drivers.
If you want to be a responsible host, you should:
- Offer food and non-alcoholic drinks.
- Make sure your guests have a designated sober driver or some form of public transportation.
- Serve coffee and dessert at the end of the third quarter of the game and stop serving alcohol.
- Make sure to have the contact information of local cab companies and take the keys from anyone who is thinking of driving while impaired.
Drivers are reminded not to drive impaired and plan to have a designated driver or a sober ride home.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan