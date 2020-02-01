BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Former Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs will be suiting up for Super Bowl 54 on Sunday, in a Kansas City Chiefs uniform.

Suggs, a free agent in the 2019 offseason, signed with the Cardinals to play in his home state of Arizona.

The Cardinals, however, released Suggs in mid-December. He had signed a one-year, $7 million contract.

Suggs started in all 13 games with the Cardinals and registered 5.5 sacks and 4 forced fumbles.

In need of a veteran linebacker, the Chiefs claimed Suggs off waivers in an effort to bolster their defense for a playoff run.

In four games with Kansas City, Suggs has five tackles and one sack.

The Chiefs will clash with the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday for the Lombardi Trophy.

In his career versus the Niners, Suggs has six tackles.

Kickoff for Super Bowl 54 is set for 6:30 p.m. from Hardrock Stadium in Miami.