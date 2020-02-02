Comments
DARLINGTON, Md. (WJZ) — A woman is dead after a three-vehicle collision in Harford County, authorities said Sunday.
At around 8:49 p.m. Saturday night, troopers responded to the 4700 block of Conowingo Road for the crash.
The operator of a 2008 Mazda was traveling northbound on US-1 when the vehicle crossed over the center dividing line and hit two other vehicles driving south head-on.
Deputies arrived to find the driver of the Mazda trapped in the car and unconscious.
The driver of the Mazda, a 25-year-old woman from Street, MD, was identified as Emily Diane McDowell. She was declared dead on the scene.
The driver of the Ford was taken to Bayview Hospital and the driver of the Chevrolet was taken to Christiana Hospital.