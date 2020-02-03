



Baltimore County Public Schools will offer scholarship loans to BCPS students interested in becoming teachers.

“Our students are exactly the kinds of people we want teaching in our schools – intellectually curious, creative, and hardworking,” said Superintendent Dr. Darryl L. Williams in a statement Monday. “Teaching offers so much – the opportunity to inspire others, share knowledge, and help shape the community and the future workforce. It is a high-impact career and one with great employment opportunities.”

BCPS students can apply for a loan scholarship, worth $4,000 per year for up to four years, that can be used for tuition, fees, books, or educational supplies, officials said.

The deadline to apply is March 2.

BCPS High school seniors must have the following requirements to apply:

Minimum GPA of 2.80.

Submit an application with a resume documenting school and community activities.

Three letters of recommendation.

Failure to maintain eligibility will result in repaying the scholarship.

BCPS students must sign in agreement to teach full-time in a Baltimore County public school one year for each year of the award, enroll full-time in an approved teacher education program at a Maryland institution, must be a Maryland resident and begin employment within six months of college graduation if accepted into the program.

Students will be notified of their award by April 1, 2020.

For information on how to apply, click here.

For more information, please contact Carla Simons or click here.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan