BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Attorney General’s Office filed criminal charges against a developer who allegedly demolished a historic Baltimore building without proper safeguards.
The eight charges accuse William Anthony Culler II and the Culler Group of demolishing the St. Vincent Infant Asylum buildings in the 1400 block of Division Street in early 2018 without permits.
Among the charges are the failure to properly inspect the property for the presence of asbestos and failure to take reasonable steps to prevent asbestos from becoming airborne.
The building dates back to the early 1860s, according to the Maryland Historical Trust.
Maryland Sues Over Building Demolition And Asbestos Presence
Each charge carries a maximum penalty of one year in prison and a $25,000 fine.