LANSDOWNE, MD. (WJZ) — The man found dead in an alley behind Fifth Avenue last night is identified as 18-year-old Sye’he Rashaad Brunson, of Baltimore, police said.
Brunson was found with what police believe to be at least one gunshot wound to the upper body and pronounced dead at the scene.
Homicide detectives are investigating this suspicious death, they said Monday.
Anyone who may have information on this case is asked to contact Homicide detectives by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.