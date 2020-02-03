Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It may be the middle of February and usually cold, but a record high was set on Monday!
Record high set at @BWI_Airport (67, breaking old record of 66 from 1932) and tied @Dulles_Airport (66, tying record from 1991)
— NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) February 3, 2020
The high, previously held at 66 degrees from 1932, was recorded as 67 degrees at the Baltimore/Washington Thurgood Marshall International Airport on Monday.
It tied at Dulles Airport, with 66 degrees, tying the record from 1991.