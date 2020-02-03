WATCH LIVEClosing Arguments Underway At Senate Impeachment Trial
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It may be the middle of February and usually cold, but a record high was set on Monday!

The high, previously held at 66 degrees from 1932, was recorded as 67 degrees at the Baltimore/Washington Thurgood Marshall International Airport on Monday.

It tied at Dulles Airport, with 66 degrees, tying the record from 1991.

