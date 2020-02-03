BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg’s campaign has announced its leadership team in the state, hiring three Maryland natives and two others with previous experience in Maryland politics.

The team will be led by Maryland native Megan Irving Tyler.

“Here in Maryland, we’re ready for a president who isn’t afraid to tackle issues like guns, climate change, and health care,” Irving Tyler said. “Mike Bloomberg is a problem solver and a doer – not a talker. He’s taken on these fights and won. I’m excited for our team to engage Democrats across Maryland on how Mike is best positioned to bring Americans together and defeat Trump in November.”

The campaign is also set to open its first office in Baltimore ahead of the April 28 primary. The campaign has more than 10 staff so far, it said, with more offices to come.

Three out of the five new team members are from Maryland, according to the press release, with the other two coming from a background of Maryland politics.

Irving Tyler, former CEO of the Maryland firm TruBlu Politics, joins the team after running operations for Civic Advisors.

Jason Waskey joins the team as a senior advisor after working on former Gov. Martin O’Malley’s two campaigns for Maryland governor, and CEO of the political consulting firm Blue Crab Strategies.

The campaign also announced Travis Tazelaar will be a senior advisor. The former Marine was awarded a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal while in Gnjilane, Kosovo. They said since he left the Marines, he’s “transferred his knowledge of military strategy to the political world,” and has been working at the statewide level since 2006.

Sydney Snow, who has worked with Van Jones and former Maryland gubernatorial Democratic nominee Ben Jealous, will serve as political director.

Sharita Thomas, the team’s operations director, joins in after working in Baltimore as the Deputy Director with the Office of Civil Rights and Wage Enforcement, Mayor’s Office of Human Services, and Mayor’s Office of Children and Family Success, the campaign said.