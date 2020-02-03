SPECIAL ELECTIONThe Special Primary Election For Maryland’s 7th Congressional District Is Tuesday. Here’s What You Need To Know
FEDERALSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — Officials are investigating after skeletal remains were found on state wildlife land near the Maryland/Delaware state line over the weekend.

State police said a hunter at the Idylwild State Wildlife Management Area near Federalsburg found what appeared to be human bones while walking through the woods Sunday afternoon.

Officers also reportedly found several articles of clothing at the scene.

The remains were taken to the medical examiner’s office to determine the cause and manner of death.

The victim’s identity has not been determined, police said.

