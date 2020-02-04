Election ConnectionVoters Head To Polls In Maryland's 7th Congressional District. Polls Open Until 8
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County fire officials are investigating a crash that left four people injured Tuesday evening.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department was called just before 5 p.m. for a report of a crash at Solomons Island Road and Old Birdsville Road.

One patient was flown to Shock Trauma and is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. Another patient was taken to Prince George’s Trauma Center and is in serious condition.

Two other people suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to Anne Arundel County Medical Center.

Solomons Island Road and Old Birdsville Road were shut down as a result of the crash.

Chopper 13 was over the scene and showed at least two vehicles were involved.

