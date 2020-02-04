Comments
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County fire officials are investigating a crash that left four people injured Tuesday evening.
The Anne Arundel County Fire Department was called just before 5 p.m. for a report of a crash at Solomons Island Road and Old Birdsville Road.
One patient was flown to Shock Trauma and is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. Another patient was taken to Prince George’s Trauma Center and is in serious condition.
Two other people suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to Anne Arundel County Medical Center.
Solomons Island Road and Old Birdsville Road were shut down as a result of the crash.
Chopper 13 was over the scene and showed at least two vehicles were involved.