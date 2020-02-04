Comments
FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Breweries are growing in popularity around the country and popping up all over Maryland.
House Method looked into the most popular breweries in every state and named Flying Dog Brewery in Frederick.
Here are the other top breweries in Maryland, according to House Method.
2. Fin City Brewing in Ocean City
3. Burley Oak Craft Brewery in Berlin
4. Heavy Seas Beer in Halethorpe
5. Union Craft Brewing in Baltimore
And if you’re looking for other options in the DMV, here are the top 5 in Virginia and Delaware:
Virginia:
1. The Veil Brewing Co.
2. Ballast Point Brewing Co.
3. Port City Brewing Co.
4. Blue Mountain Brewery
5. Hardywood Park Craft Brewery
Delaware:
1. Dogfish Head Craft Brewery
2. Blue Earl Brewing Co.
3. Mispillion River Brewing
4. Fordham & Old Dominion Brewing Co.
5. Twin Lakes Brewing Co.