BALTIMORE (CNN/CBS) — The second full moon of the year will peak on Sunday — and this one is called the Snow Moon.
There will be 13 full moons in 2020. Normally, there are 12 full moons in a year because one occurs each month. But this year, October will have two full moons, once on October 1 and then again on October 31.
Two full moons in the same month is known as a “blue moon.” And the fact that the second one falls on Halloween truly makes this event “once in a blue moon.”
On Sunday, the snow moon will peak in Baltimore.
And if you spot what appears to be a bright star low in the sky to the west, that’s actually Venus. And between now and April, Venus will look brighter and higher in the sky. This will peak on the evenings of April 2 and 3.
This year will also have two supermoons when the moon appears even larger and brighter in our sky. They will happen on March 9 and April 7.
Here are all of the full moons and their names occurring this year, according to the Farmer’s Almanac:
- February 9 — Snow moon
- March 9 — Worm moon
- April 7 — Pink moon
- May 7 — Flower moon
- June 5 — Strawberry moon
- July 5 — Buck moon
- August 3 — Sturgeon moon
- September 2 — Corn moon
- October 1 — Harvest moon
- October 31 — Blue moon
- November 30 — Beaver moon
- December 29 — Cold moon
