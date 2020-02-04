Comments
CURTIS BAY, MD. (WJZ) — A man in Anne Arundel County is accused of attempted murder and other assault-related charges stemming from what police said was a family dispute late Monday night.
Officers responded to the 200 block of Sycamore Road in Curtis Bay at around 9:50 p.m. for a report of a family dispute. When they arrived they found a male victim suffering from a stab wound to his upper body.
He was taken to a local trauma center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the suspect was gone when they got there but came back to the scene and was arrested.
Christian Graham, 25, of Curtis Bay, is charged with first-degree assault, second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.