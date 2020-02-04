SPECIAL ELECTIONThe Special Primary Election For Maryland’s 7th Congressional District Is Tuesday. Here’s What You Need To Know
CURTIS BAY, MD. (WJZ) — A man in Anne Arundel County is accused of attempted murder and other assault-related charges stemming from what police said was a family dispute late Monday night.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Sycamore Road in Curtis Bay at around 9:50 p.m. for a report of a family dispute. When they arrived they found a male victim suffering from a stab wound to his upper body.

He was taken to a local trauma center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect was gone when they got there but came back to the scene and was arrested.

Credit: Anne Arundel County Police

Christian Graham, 25, of Curtis Bay, is charged with first-degree assault, second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

