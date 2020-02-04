Comments
SILVER SPRING, MD. (WJZ) — A car was struck by a MARC train earlier Tuesday morning in the area of Silver Spring, fire crews said.
The incident happened on the Silver Spring/Forest Glen railroad crossing at Post Office Road near Seminary Road.
A disabled passenger vehicle was struck, but no one was injured.
Units have cleared, and the Brunswick Line Train traffic is back on the move, but at a delay.
MARC Brunswick 894 – Delay — MARC Brunswick Line Train 894 (7:10 dpt Frederick) is experiencing a 20-25 minute delay due to ongoing police activity at Forest Glenn road. https://t.co/vfDNlXGeu7
— MTA Maryland (@mtamaryland) February 4, 2020