SPECIAL ELECTIONThe Special Primary Election For Maryland’s 7th Congressional District Is Tuesday. Here’s What You Need To Know
SILVER SPRING, MD. (WJZ) — A car was struck by a MARC train earlier Tuesday morning in the area of Silver Spring, fire crews said.

The incident happened on the Silver Spring/Forest Glen railroad crossing at Post Office Road near Seminary Road.

A disabled passenger vehicle was struck, but no one was injured.

Units have cleared, and the Brunswick Line Train traffic is back on the move, but at a delay.

