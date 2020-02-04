WASHINGTON (WJZ) — President Donald Trump delivered his third State of the Union Address on Tuesday, his final of this first term.
Maryland lawmakers reacted to President Trump’s State of the Union Address shortly after.
Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen said, in part:
“This evening, President Trump had the opportunity to put forward an agenda to unite our country behind a common sense of purpose. Instead, he drove deeper divisions and continued to advance policies that, when stripped of nice-sounding rhetoric, serve the interests of super-wealthy elites at the expense of hard-working Americans. Tonight he proposed to give tax breaks for private school instead of investing more in public schools for all Americans. At the very moment he is talking about the need for affordable health care, his Administration’s lawyers are busy in court seeking to dismantle vital protections for people with pre-existing health conditions.”
Democratic Senator Ben Cardin also released a statement about President Trump’s State of the Union Address.
Cardin said, in part:
“Time and again, I have tried to give this president the benefit of the doubt, but he continues to live in a world painted by his own hyperbole and the misguided understanding that if he repeats something enough times that it must be true – even if it is not. There was much rhetoric in the president’s speech that could form the basis for bipartisan common ground. If only he was serious about protecting public health, education and the environment, all of which pay dividends for our economy through productivity and jobs.”
Republican Congressman Andy Harris said he was glad President Trump focused on issues “important to the American people.”
Harris said, in part:
“I’m glad the President focused on issues important to the American people as well as his accomplishments so far in his first term in office. Congress should now act with the President on issues such as the high cost of prescription drugs, the high cost of healthcare, border security, and keeping our very strong economy going. I hope the House Majority and the Senate Minority are willing to work across the aisle in a spirit of unity with the President and the rest of Congress on these important issues.”