LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — Laurel Police are searching for a critical missing 14-year-old girl.
Jennifer Funes Villatoro has been missing since Monday, Feb. 3 at 6 a.m.
She was last seen in the 9100 block of Elaine Court.
She’s described as a Hispanic female, 5-foot tall and 100 pounds. Jennifer has black hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of this missing child please contact the Laurel Police Department at 301-498-0092. Tips can also be emailed anonymously to LPDtips@laurel.md.us OR called in to our Tip Line at 301-498-7645.