Election ConnectionKweisi Mfume, Kimberly Klacik Win Special Primary Elections To Fill Late Rep. Cummings' Congressional Seat In Maryland
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Jennifer Funes Villatoro, Laurel, Local TV, Missing Teen, Talkers

LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — Laurel Police are searching for a critical missing 14-year-old girl.

Jennifer Funes Villatoro has been missing since Monday, Feb. 3 at 6 a.m.

She was last seen in the 9100 block of Elaine Court.

She’s described as a Hispanic female, 5-foot tall and 100 pounds. Jennifer has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of this missing child please contact the Laurel Police Department at 301-498-0092. Tips can also be emailed anonymously to LPDtips@laurel.md.us OR called in to our Tip Line at 301-498-7645.

Comments

Leave a Reply