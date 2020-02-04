UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — The first female fire chief of the Prince George’s County Fire Department was officially confirmed Tuesday.
In an 11-0 vote, the county council named acting chief Tiffany Green the permanent chief. She had been serving as the acting chief for a little over three months.
During a speech, Green said when she began working for the department more than two decades ago, she couldn’t imagine seeing a woman leading it.
“I have had the privilege to serve this great county for 24 years in various roles, however when I started in this department in 1999, the concept of a female fire chief was unheard of,” she said. “It was thought to be impossible.”
Green is no stranger to breaking barriers: in late 2018, then-County Executive-elect Angela Alsobrooks named Green the department’s first female chief deputy, the department’s second-highest position. The promotion made her the highest-ranking woman in the department’s history at the time, officials said.
During her speech, Green also recognized the other women who have served or are serving in the department, thanking them for their courage and perseverance.
Green also pledged to continue to hold the department accountable and professional while serving the community.