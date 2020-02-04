Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Damp, cooler, damp again, then warmer and wet once again!
Not too beautiful of a pattern setting up over the course of the next five or six days.
Rain will be light through Wednesday, then a batch of heavier rain will likely develop Thursday into early Friday, with amounts of one to as much as three inches possible. Some low lying flooding is possible .
Early on Thursday before we warm up, there is a small opportunity for a freezing drizzle threat well north of the city, but we don’t expect any road issues at this time.
Some sun will finally return by Saturday, along with closer to normal temps! Bob Turk