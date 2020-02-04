Election ConnectionKweisi Mfume, Kimberly Klacik Win Special Primary Elections To Fill Late Rep. Cummings' Congressional Seat In Maryland
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMCBS News: State of the Union 2020
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
By Bob Turk
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Damp, cooler, damp again, then warmer and wet once again!

Not too beautiful of a pattern setting up over the course of the next five or six days.

Rain will be light through Wednesday, then a batch of heavier rain will likely develop Thursday into early Friday, with amounts of one to as much as three inches possible. Some low lying flooding is possible .

Early on Thursday before we warm up, there is a small opportunity for a freezing drizzle threat well north of the city, but we don’t expect any road issues at this time.

Some sun will finally return by Saturday, along with closer to normal temps! Bob Turk

Comments

Leave a Reply