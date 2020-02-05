Comments
FREDERICK, MD. (WJZ) — Two people were arrested Tuesday after police searched a Frederick home and found guns and various drugs inside.
Police executed a search warrant they said was related to a drug investigation in the 8600 block of Liberty Road. They seized cocaine, marijuana, two shotguns, a rifle, and CDS paraphernalia.
24-year-old Christian Dimitri Conev and 24-year-old Darian Skylar Mehaffie, both of Frederick, were arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine, possession of CDS paraphernalia and drug trafficking with firearm.
Both are being held at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.