BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It looks like Ekiben, known for their Asian fusion steam bun-based sandwiches and bowls, is opening a second location in Hampden.

Stevie Chu, a co-owner of Ekiben, posted the news on his Instagram page.

The restaurant already has a location along Eastern Avenue in Fell’s Point.

Baltimore Magazine recently got a sneak peek of the new restaurant, which they report will be in the space previously occupied by TigerStyle. It’s in the alley behind Avenue Kitchen & Bar.

Ekiben was named one of the top 100 restaurants in America by Yelp in 2019.

