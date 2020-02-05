BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It looks like Ekiben, known for their Asian fusion steam bun-based sandwiches and bowls, is opening a second location in Hampden.
Stevie Chu, a co-owner of Ekiben, posted the news on his Instagram page.
The restaurant already has a location along Eastern Avenue in Fell’s Point.
Baltimore Magazine recently got a sneak peek of the new restaurant, which they report will be in the space previously occupied by TigerStyle. It’s in the alley behind Avenue Kitchen & Bar.
View this post on Instagram
THE ANGEL OF FELLS POINT GOT IN HIS FEELINGS WHEN HE HEARD EKIBEN IS OPENING UP IN HAMPDEN. DON'T TRIP BUSTAH. FELLS POINT GOT OUR HEART, AND OUR FOOD, FOREVER 💜⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #BUSTAH #BUSTA #IGOTLOVE #FELLSPOINT #FELLSPOINTBALTIMORE #EKIBEN #UPPERFELLS #EASTERNAVE #CHARMCITY #MYBALTIMORE #BALTIMORECITY #DAYONES #LOVE #THENEIGHBORHOOD #EKIBENBALTIMORE
Ekiben was named one of the top 100 restaurants in America by Yelp in 2019.