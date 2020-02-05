Election ConnectionKweisi Mfume, Kimberly Klacik Win Special Primary Elections To Fill Late Rep. Cummings' Congressional Seat In Maryland
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore Fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Firefighters battled flames at a home in East Baltimore early Wednesday morning.

They responded to the 1700 block of Cliftview Avenue at 5:30 a.m.

It was a vacant home.

According to Chief Roman Clark with the Baltimore Fire Department, 4 firefighters fell into the basement after the first floor gave way.

They were all removed and are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

No other injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Stay with WJZ for more updates.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply