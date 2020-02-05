Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Firefighters battled flames at a home in East Baltimore early Wednesday morning.
They responded to the 1700 block of Cliftview Avenue at 5:30 a.m.
It was a vacant home.
According to Chief Roman Clark with the Baltimore Fire Department, 4 firefighters fell into the basement after the first floor gave way.
They were all removed and are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
No other injuries have been reported.
