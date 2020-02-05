Comments
MILLERSVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in Millersville on Tuesday.
Officers responded to the 500 block of Jerry Road for a report of a shooting, where they found a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police searched the area but couldn’t find any suspects. Eastern District detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call 410-222-6145 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.