MILLERSVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in Millersville on Tuesday.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Jerry Road for a report of a shooting, where they found a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police searched the area but couldn’t find any suspects. Eastern District detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call 410-222-6145 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

