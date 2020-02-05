The Senate voted Wednesday to acquit President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Maryland lawmakers from both sides of the aisle reacted to the Senate acquittal of President Donald Trump.

Democratic Senator Ben Cardin said that the Senate vote does not exonerate President Trump’s actions.

Cardin said in a statement, in part:

“The actions by the Senate today and throughout this trial reflect as poorly on the Senate itself as on the president. The failure of the Senate to conduct a fair trial has tainted this final verdict and has upset the balance of power between two constitutionally coequal branches of government.

“President Trump is not a monarch. However, by willfully ignoring relevant evidence and disregarding willing, firsthand witnesses, Senate Republicans have strengthened his misguided march toward unabashedly autocratic power. We now have established a precedent that there are few boundaries for presidential behavior that are unconstitutional or harmful to our national security. Congress must continue to conduct vigorous oversight of President Trump’s actions for the remainder of his presidency, and should use all of its constitutional and legislative tools available to hold the president accountable for ongoing misconduct in office.”