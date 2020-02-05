Comments
MIAMI, FL. (WJZ) — Super Bowl-winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes had nice things to say about Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson after the Kansas City Chiefs won against the San Francisco 49ers.
In a press conference following the game, Mahomes was asked is he’s the “face of the NFL.”
Mahomes said there could be several players that could be the face of the NFL — but specifically mentioned Jackson as one of them.
“Guys can go year in and year out and play great football,” he said. ” Like Lamar, who was the unanimous MVP last night, he had one of the best seasons of all time in the quarterback position.”
Jackson was named the league MVP on Saturday. Mahomes was named the Super Bowl’s MVP after the team’s win.