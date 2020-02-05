  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Whole Foods Market recalled its bundt cakes and chocolate dipped cookies sold in 44 stores across the Mid-Atlantic region on Tuesday due to undeclared milk on the package label.

People who have allergies or severe sensitivity to milk should not consume the product, as it may cause a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction.

Whole Foods Market said the affected products were sold in Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Kentucky and Washington D.C.

The bundt cakes and chocolate dripped cookies, available in the bakery department with clear plastic packaging, have been removed from store shelves and can be found by the product numbers 221287, 245162, 233579 and 248454.

(Photo Credit: Whole Foods Market)

No one has reported an allergic reaction.

Customers who provide a valid receipt can get a full refund.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan

