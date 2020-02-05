Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman was killed in a hit-and-run Wednesday morning, police say.
Detectives believe the driver of a grey 2011 Honda Accord was driving southbound in the 3700 block of Greenspring Avenue when they lost control and struck a taxicab driving north on Greenspring Avenue.
After the crash, the driver of the Honda and passenger inside both left the crash scene on foot.
There were two people in the taxicab at the time of the crash. The driver was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but the passenger died at the hospital.
Anyone with information on who the driver of the Honda Accord is, or who the passenger is, is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2606. Callers can remain anonymous.