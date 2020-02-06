SEVERN, Md. (WJZ) — A 52-year-old Severn man was charged with possessing child pornography after a months-long investigation.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children notified Anne Arundel County Police that child pornography was uploaded to a website on July 24, 2019.
After several court orders, detectives identified an address involved in the case. A search warrant was executed at the home in the 1800 block of Watch House Circle South in Severn on Oct. 2, 2019.
Police seized several digital seized. Brian David Frisby was on scene and interviewed at the time.
Police obtained an arrest warrant for Frisby after receiving the results of the investigation.
Frisby was charged with nine counts of possession of child pornography and taken into custody Tuesday.
