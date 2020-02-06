BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore woman just won the ultimate Ravens prize- season tickets for the next 20 years!
Lolita Little-Staten has known since mid-December she was one of the six finalists in the Maryland Lottery’s Ravens second-chance promotion, but those tickets became officially hers when all the finalists gathered Thursday at the M&T Bank Stadium.
The prize includes two club-level tickets and parking to every pre-season and regular-season home game for the next 20 years.
“I was too nervous at first to turn around to see who won,” the 53-year-old Enoch Pratt Free Library employee said. “I’ve never won anything in my life. I’m so excited!”
The six finalists, who were randomly selected from more than 1.3 million entries in this category, each won $10,000 just for being selected. The other finalists were: Bryant Finklea from Baltimore; William Owens from Aspen Hill; Ansa Riaz from Snow Hill; Linda WalkerKnight from Glyndon; and Randolph Winns from Baltimore.