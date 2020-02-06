Comments
WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — A 37-year-old Delaware man died at the Carroll County Detention Center Wednesday night.
The sheriff’s office is investigating the death of inmate Nicholas Cirillo.
According to authorities, EMS was dispatched to the jail after Cirillo was found on the floor of his cell around 10:57 p.m.
Deputies conducted CPR until EMS arrived and took over around 11:12 p.m.
They continued life-saving efforts until around 11:41 p.m. when Cirillo was pronounced dead.
The cause of death remains under investigation.