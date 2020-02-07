MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (WJZ) — A 15-year-old girl was shot in Middle River Thursday afternoon.
According to Baltimore County police, officers responded to the unit block of Oak Grove Drive around 4:42 p.m. for a report of a gunshot wound victim. Officers found the girl with trauma to her lower body.
She was taken to an area hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.
Baltimore County Police Violent Crimes Detectives are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident. More information will be provided as it becomes available. Anyone with information should contact the Baltimore County Police Violent Crimes Unit by calling 410-307-2020.
Metro Crime Stoppers, an organization that is separate from the Baltimore County Police Department and Baltimore County Government, offers rewards for information in connection with felony offenses.
Anonymous tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers by phone, online or via mobile app. You can call 1-866-7-LOCKUPor go to www.metrocrimestoppers.org